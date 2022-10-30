‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Packers at Bills

On paper entering the season, this “Sunday Night Football” matchup was slated to be a clash of titans. Instead, one team is looking to continue its dominance while the other is looking to regain it.

The Buffalo Bills have lived up to the powerhouse billing they received before the season started. At 5-1, they sit atop the AFC and have looked like a Super Bowl favorite. The offense under Josh Allen is cruising and Stefon Diggs is once again proving to be an elite wide receiver. Though the Bills are lagging behind in the run game, Allen’s own legs have made up for it. The quarterback actually leads the team in rushing yards ahead of Devin Singletary. The defense is no slouch either, coming in as the top unit per DVOA. With only a hiccup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the Bills have otherwise been dominant.

There was a time when the Green Bay Packers would fall into the category of dominant, but that has not been the case this year. Green Bay has lost three-straight games and look completely lost. A loss to the Washington Commanders last week put Green Bay in dire straits. The once-electric offense has lost its touch, and Aaron Rodgers has failed to recapture his back-to-back MVP form. The Packers have sorely missed Davante Adams, and nobody in the receiving corps has stepped up of late. Worse yet, their defense has failed to live up to the preseason hype, instead lingering as a below-average unit.

Can the Packers get back in the win column, or will the Bills continue their tear?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium—Buffalo, NY

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com