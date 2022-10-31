‘Monday Night Football’ Week 8 expert picks: Bengals at Browns

The NFL closes out Week 8 with a Halloween edition of “Monday Night Football” featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns in a battle for the state of Ohio. The Browns have won the last four matchups between the two teams, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never tasted victory against Cleveland, going 0-3.

The Bengals have won two straight, beating the Falcons last week and the Saints the week prior, but this game is will be a lot tougher, especially without superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Burrow will have to lean on the rest of the offense to pick up the slack, and his offensive line will need to be at its best in order to slow down the Browns’ dynamic pass rush of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Look for both teams to lean on their running game in this matchup.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Bengals in this game and the majority of the POD staff agrees, as all but one staff member is picking them to win outright and cover the spread.

Here is who our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: First Energy Stadium

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Announcers:

- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

- ESPN2: Manning Cast, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning with special guests

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.