Notes: Lions lead the NFL in both points scored, points allowed

When it comes to points in a game, the Detroit Lions are both the best of the best and the worst of the worst.

Through four games, the Lions are leading the NFL in points scored at 140. However, they’re also leading the league in points allowed at 141. The total 281 combined points are the most by any franchise through four games in the league’s history. What?

The #Lions have averaged 35.0 PPG & allowed 35.3 PPG this season.



Detroit’s 281 combined points + points allowed are the most by any team in the first 4 games of a season in NFL history.#OnePride — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 2, 2022

For reference, here are each game’s scores:

Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 38-35 (L)

Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders: 36-27 (W)

Week 3 at Minnesota Vikings: 28-24 (L)

Week 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks: 48-45 (L)

Also for reference, the team scoring the second-most number of points is the Kansas City Chiefs at 129, and the club with the second-most number of points allowed is the Seattle Seahawks at 115. So they’re holding both titles by a decent amount.

The Seattle score really emphasizes the disparity between the offense and defense. Detroit was without star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, do-it-all running back D’Andre Swift, and deep threat DJ Chark. Still, Detroit put up 520 yards and 45 points. They had a solid performance. Then again, so did the Seahawks. They put up 555 yards and 48 points — the Lions defense is in hot water.

Here are some other fun facts:

Jared Goff has now played QB in 3 of the 20 highest-scoring games in NFL history. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 3, 2022

Hey, at least we got a @NFL_Scorigami. pic.twitter.com/HjrAwA6FnW — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 2, 2022

On Sunday, the Lions explained who they’re playing for in honor of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative, which aims to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

Despite a defensive disaster, the Lions still earned a B- from CBS Sports’ John Breech.

In case you missed this! “Ted Lasso” star Cristo Fernández repped the Lions over the weekend.

“Dan Campbell doesn’t have a defense and doesn’t have an answer. He could fire coordinator Aaron Glenn or shake up his staff and nobody would argue.” The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski weighs in after a brutal Sunday afternoon. ($)

“Does anyone on this team want to play defense?” The Detroit Free Press’ Mitch Albom also weighs in.