The Detroit Lions have figured out their backup kicker spot... for now. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions will be signing Michael Badgley to their practice squad.

Badgley served as the Chicago Bears kicker on Sunday as an emergency replacement for Cairo Santos, who was dealing with a personal issue late in the week. Badgley tried out for the Bears on Thursday, signed on Friday, then proceeded to go 4-for-4 on field goals Sunday against the Giants, with makes from 22, 29, 35, and 40 yards away. Despite the dependable performance, the Bears cut him on Monday.

Badgley went undrafted in 2018, but after failing to make the Colts’ 53-man roster, he quickly found a home with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he served as the team’s kicker from 2018 to 2020. Over that time, Badgley went 52-of-65 (80%), making all of his kicks from 39 or shorter, while going just 22-of-35 from 40+ yards.

The Chargers went elsewhere for their kicker in 2021, as Badgley eventually found a home for the Titans. Unfortunately, he only got one game opportunity for Tennessee, where he missed a 46 yarder and an extra point. He was quickly waived, but the Colts picked him up, and Badgley finish the year with a strong 18-of-21 field goal accuracy with Indianapolis last year—while also making all 39 of his extra points.

For now, Badgley is just considered the Lions’ backup for starter Austin Seibert. Seibert missed last week with a groin injury, and Detroit’s emergency plan—Dominik Eberle—stepped in and missed two extra points while knocking a kickoff out of bounds. Eberle was officially waived on Tuesday, while Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism that Seibert could return to the lineup this week.