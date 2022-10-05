The Detroit Lions have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, and once against they will start the week off with 10 players missing practice.

Ten is, of course, a significant number of players to not practice, but the Lions have a habit of resting even minor injuries early in the week, which may be the case with a few players once again. There are still several Lions who need to get significantly healthier to play, but overall, the team is improving in this area.

“We’re going to give a number of guys rest today, particularly offensively,” coach Dan Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference. “(DJ) Chark feels a little bit better today. (Josh) Reynolds feels better. (D’Andre) Swift’s a little bit better. I would say everybody’s a little bit better. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown’s a little bit better, so Jonah (Jackson) I think is going to give it a little bit of a go today just to see where he’s at. So yeah, but we’re still day-to-day.”

Reserve lists

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle, PUP): eligible to return at any time

WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): eligible to return at any time

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back, Injured reserve): eligible to return at any time

OL Tommy Kraemer (back, injured reserve): eligible to return in Week 6

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back, injured reserve): eligible to return at any time

EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles, PUP): eligible to return at any time

Campbell updated the statuses of Okwara and Williams on Wednesday, suggesting they would not begin their 21-day evaluation window until at least after the bye in Week 5.

“It’s hard to put a deadline as to when they’d be out there, but I think you’re still looking at a while,” Campbell said. “Certainly, a good time after the bye before we can think about it.”

In the 21-day evaluation window

EDGE Josh Paschal (sports hernia, PUP): Day 1

CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL, PUP): Day 1

Paschal and Jacobs were indeed at practice today and have officially begun the first day of a 21-day evaluation process. Neither player is expected to be acclimated enough to play in this week’s game, but with the bye week looming, a return after that is entirely possible.

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle)

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Josh Reynolds (ankle)

WR Quintez Cephus (foot) — New injury

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) — Returning injury (hip injury Week 3, foot injury Week 4)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

IOL Evan Brown (ankle) — New injury

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

LB Chris Board (knee)

Swift, St. Brown, and Chark all missed last week’s game, and while each is improving, Campbell still includes them in the day-to-day category. Based on information from Campbell last week, Swift seems the farthest away from playing and he could be headed for another missed game unless something improves. The receivers are closer but still vulnerable, and it’s worth noting that the team did sign Tom Kennedy from the practice squad, indicating they may be anticipating needing him this week.

Reynolds, Hockenson, Ragnow, and Board were nursing injuries all last week but were able to play through Sunday’s game in full. None of them appeared to suffer any issues during the game, so unless something happened between the game and Wednesday, this is likely a rest and rehab day for this group.

Things are not as hopeful for Cephus who was injured during the game against the Seahawks and was spotted in a walking boot leaving Ford Field.

“I don’t know where he’s at,” Campbell said on Monday. “He’s got a foot. So, he’s probably not as optimistic as some of the other ones we were talking about, but there again, he’s getting an MRI right now.”

Brown was also injured against the Seahawks, and while he assured Pride of Detroit in the locker room following the game that he would be “fine,” Thursday will be a telling day of where he is at.

Cominsky is now two weeks removed from wrist surgery, and while expectations are that he is still a ways off, he was seen running with trainers at practice, which is typically the first stage of returning to the field.

Limited practice

G Jonah Jackson (finger) — Upgraded, first practice since Week 2

K Austin Seibert (right groin) — Upgraded, didn’t practice last week

LT Taylor Decker (knee) — New Injury

OT Matt Nelson (calf) — New injury

G Kayode Awosika (hamstring) — New injury

Jackson and Seibert returned to practice on Wednesday, which is a promising start, though nothing is guaranteed at this stage.

Jackson has been targeting this game as a potential return date but based on his comments about his rehabilitation—still not being able to bend his finger last week—he may still need more time.

On Monday, Campbell said he was “hopeful” Seibert would be able to play this week, and practicing on Wednesday is a positive sign.

Decker, Nelson, and Awosika did not exit last week’s game due to these injuries, so it’s likely they popped up after the game and the team is managing them with limited practice. This isn’t overly concerning at this stage but it’s worth keeping an eye on them considering the other injuries the Lions are dealing with along the offensive line.

Full practice

N/A

No longer listed with an injury

CB Bobby Price (shin)

Price is no longer dealing with any limiting injuries.

Patriots injury report

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ initial injury report: