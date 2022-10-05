The first three weeks of the season started to paint a painfully clear picture of the Lions’ defense… it’s bad. But no one, not even the most ardent Seahawks fan, could’ve expected THIS. 48 points given up against Geno Smith? Zero punts by Seattle? Completely unacceptable. The panic button has been pushed and both the fans and media are starting to have doubts and ask questions that we weren’t expecting, especially not this early.

The entire coaching staff is mostly respected and beloved both locally and nationally with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn possibly at the top of that list.

From his stellar portrayal in “Hard Knocks” to him gathering interest as as head coach this offseason, his job was one that felt like a bright spot that we only worried would end because he would be getting a promotion elsewhere.

Fast forward from the beginning of the season to Week 4 and that tune has changed quite a bit. Before we go any further, it’s early in the season. Very early. But the questions and concerns we heard after Week 4 beg the question: is Aaron Glenn’s seat starting to warm up? That would’ve been a crazy question to ask just a few weeks ago, now his status as defensive coordinator seems borderline to some.

Detroit Lions Week 4 Song of the Game: “Borderline” by Tame Impala

The Week 4 Song of the Game fits not only in title but lyrically as well for both Aaron Glenn and this woeful defense as a whole.

Gone a little far

Gone a little far this time with something

The song’s first words probably sums all of our thoughts about this defense. We knew it was bad. Many probably imagined that despite facing a dismal Seahawks offense that we might still have to score 30 points to get the win. Try 50. This defense has gone way too far. How many play action passes to the tight end can a man take?

I’m gonna have the strangest night on Sunday

Most Sunday nights after a Lions’ loss is a football bummer, this one especially so. But this one was not just a let down. It was straight up strange. Hearing questions about Glenn’s job security was strange. Dan Campbell not shutting those notions down but instead saying he was “going to look at everything” was strange. Whether the thoughts and questions are justified or not, just two weeks ago we thought the defense and Glenn’s scheme was finally starting to click. And we already discussed how valuable Glenn has been viewed by media and fans since he was hired. What a quick turn of events. To make the strange even stranger ,we are even starting to hear Anthony Lynn comparisons. It’s getting weird.

Is there one that I trust

No one is safe when you lose continually and in the fashion we did on Sunday. Along with Aaron Glenn, Dan Campbell and even Brad Holmes disdain has started to ramp up. Hopefully we get a win in New England and perhaps some of the chatter will die down. But for now it’s all very shaky in Allen Park, or as the song puts it ‘‘Borderline’.

