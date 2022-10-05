In case you missed it, we’ve already run two editions of our “Ask a Detroit Lions” series, where you can submit questions to ask a Lions player.

We chatted with rookie cornerback Chase Lucas about his thoughts on “Hard Knocks” and we discussed Deion Sanders, Dan Campbell, and HBC culture with rookie defensive lineman James Houston.

We’re going to continue the rookie theme this week by slowly moving up the Detroit Lions’ rookie class. That means it’s time for you to submit questions for tight end James Mitchell, and—yes, it’s time—to chat with rookie linebacker sensation Malcolm Rodriguez.

Here’s how it works: in the comment section below, submit your questions for either of those players. Please indicate which player your question is for (it can be both). Try to be creative! We want this to be a fun experience for the player while also getting to know them on a personal level.

I’ll pick out my favorite questions—maybe add one or two of my own—and in the next week or two, I’ll pull the players aside and ask them a round of your questions. I’ll share their answers in a full transcript over the weekend.

So let’s hear it! What questions do you have for James Mitchell and/or Malcolm Rodriguez?