Jared Goff wins Week 4 NFL Air Player of the Week

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff won the fan-voted FedEx Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Goff finished Week 4 with the second-most passing yards among any quarterback (378) and the most touchdown passes (four). His passer rating of 121.5 ranked third amongst Week 4 quarterbacks. That performance was just enough to edge out Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (320 yards, 2 pass TDs) and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (340 yards, 2 pass TDs) in voting.

This isn’t just a random title that Goff gets for a week, there are actual stakes. As the Week 4 winner, Goff will have a $2,000 donation made in his name to a Historically Black College or University which will go towards scholarships.

This is the second time Goff has won the award with the Lions. Back in Week 15 of last season, Goff was the winner following a three-touchdown performance in Detroit’s route over the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny just so happened to win Ground Player of the Week, but we don’t have to talk about that.