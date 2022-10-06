Over the past few years the Detroit Lions have been friendly to fantasy managers, as both the Lions and their opponents seem to always be primed for a big day. That situation has only gotten more significant in 2022, as Detroit is currently leading the league in scoring while also allowing the most points as well.

This week, the lucky opponents are the New England Patriots, who have not fared much better than the Lions thus far. It might not be the obvious pick for a shootout, but after the first four weeks of the season it would shock absolutely no one is Detroit was involved in another high-scoring affair.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Patriots bold player predictions?

My answer: The Patriots defense is not great on the ground and should provide opportunity for the Lions running backs to make an impact. As good as Jamaal Williams has been in the absence of D’Andre Swift, his high outputs will dry up at some point. With how effective Jared Goff is through the air, do not be surprised to Williams struggle to get close to RB1 numbers.

Meanwhile, New England also has a couple of options in the backfield, with both Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson seeing plenty of touches. While both are probably startable this weekend, I like Stevenson to run through the Lions defense this weekend and outscore both Williams and Harris.

Your turn.