Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the Peyton Manning Bowl, as the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos (2-2).

The Colts are a bit of a conundrum this season. They tied the Houston Texans—the only winless team in the NFL—in the opener, then got shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. They upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, then fell to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, despite quarterback Matt Ryan throwing for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos are a little bit more consistent, but not by much. They took the ball out of quarterback Russell Wilson’s hands in Week 1 and it cost him and the team a chance to deliver some revenge against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 2, they handled the Texans, then also pulled off a Week 3 upset by squeaking out a win over the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 4, they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by two scores.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Broncos by 3.5 points in this game, and the majority of the POD staff is in agreement with them.

Here is who our staff is picking for Thursday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.