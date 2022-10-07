NFL Week 5 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 5 began with a thud, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in an overtime game where neither team scored a touchdown. It was quite simply a disaster for the Broncos—who thought they were a quarterback away from competing—and literally threw the game away, twice. The game was so bad for Denver that, despite being at home, Broncos fans made their way to the exits as overtime was set to begin. Yikes.

Well, on to better football.

On Sunday, the NFL is back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England for the second week in a row. This week’s game will feature the New York Giants taking on the Green Bay Packers at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.

The 1 p.m. ET games feature your Detroit Lions traveling to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on FOX. And if you don’t bother changing the channel, you’ll get a chance to scout the Dallas Cowboys—the Lions’ next opponent in Week 6—as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in the 4 p.m. ET hour. The other option for the folks in the Detroit area will be on CBS when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Carolina Panthers. The night game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on their AFC North divisional rival Baltimore Ravens.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 5 schedule:

With some close matchups this week, there are only a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: