This New England Patriots team isn’t quite like those Tom Brady-led teams from the 2010s, but with coach Bill Belichick at the helm, this is still a team that can beat anyone. Despite being down to their third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe last week, the Patriots went toe-to-toe with the Green Bay Packers in a 27-24 loss at Lambeau Field.

And coming off of their Week 4 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions are not in a position to take anyone lightly. Like Seattle, the Patriots place a heavy emphasis on running the football and controlling the tempo of games.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Patriots would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: I am going to lean into the Lions’ current strength and add right guard Michael Onwenu to the offensive line.

Having played his high school football at Cass Tech and then at the University of Michigan, Onwenu is a Detroit native that would be the fifth and final link to an already impressive unit. Since being drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2020, Onwenu has been a consistent performer for New England, and is the eighth-highest rated right guard in the NFL right now, per PFF.

The Lions could obviously use help in other areas of their roster, but with Owenu—the Lions would be getting a talented player that still has a year left on his rookie contract

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Patriots’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.