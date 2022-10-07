The Detroit Lions announced on Friday that kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, in yet another development in Detroit’s ever-evolving kicking game.

Seibert has been dealing with a groin injury—the same that required surgery last year—for the past two weeks. In his last game appearance, Seibert missed kicks from 48 yards and 54 yards, including a late attempt that would’ve pushed Detroit’s lead to six with about one minute remaining. In nine game appearances for the Lions, Seibert made 13-of-17 field goals and was perfect on all 17 extra point attempts.

Seibert’s waiving comes just days after the Lions cut his Week 4 replacement Dominik Eberle, who missed two extra points against the Seattle Seahawks while also booting a kickoff out of bounds.

Earlier in the week, the Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Badgley was fresh off of emergency kicker duties for the Chicago Bears in Week 4, when he made all four field goals of 22, 29, 35, and 40 last Sunday in relief for their starter. For his career, Badgley has made 74 of 91 field goal attempts (81.3% accuracy) with a long of 59 yards.

It appears he made a good impression at practice this week and he’s assumed to be Detroit’s kicker going forward. Though he did not sign to the active 53-man roster, he’s expected to be promoted on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained why the team signed Badgley.

“Obviously, we just had the information everybody has in terms of the film that’s out there on him,” Fipp said. “We knew that he played in Chicago a week ago, which I think helps. We have one game here, and then we get a bye. So our thought is kind of who can we get in here that can help us the most for one game at least, and help us get through this thing if Seibert can’t go.”

Badgley will become the Lions’ sixth starting kicker in the last two seasons, joining Seibert, Eberle, Riley Patterson, Ryan Santoso, and Aldrick Rosas.