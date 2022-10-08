Majority of Detroit Lions fans believe Jared Goff is the team’s QB of the future

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been on a roll as of late. Through four games this season, he finds himself in several top 10 categories, including touchdown passes, passing yards, yards per pass attempt, yards per completion, air yards to sticks, quarterback rating, and ESPN’s QBR, among others.

While his stat success expands back to at least the final four games of last season—when he was also putting up top 10 numbers—his influence expands beyond the stat sheet. He is a leader in the locker room, is elevating the games of those around him, and is achieving this offensive success despite missing several starters.

Goff’s ability to create has the Lions offense at the top of the league in points scored and has given the team a chance to win every game so far this season. He has been so efficient through four games that he has some national writers suggesting he should be in the MVP conversation.

While Goff is playing himself into job security, there are factors at play that have some fans hesitating to jump on board the Goff hype train. Despite the success, eight games is a small sample size considering his struggles over the previous two years in Los Angeles and the first half-season in Detroit. He is also operating an offense that has been custom-built for him by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, suggesting success is expected. There are also questions surrounding his developmental ceiling. Is this as good as he will ever be? And if yes, is it good enough to take this team to the postseason?

With all these factors to consider, in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, we posed the question: Is Jared Goff the Lions quarterback of the future?

Those survey results are now in and 70 percent of Lions fans believe he is.

While the appeal of potentially drafting a stud quarterback is likely driving some of this conversation, there is still a lot of appeal surrounding Goff. He will turn just 28 years old next week, is under contract through the 2024 season, and is on an affordable deal—$30 million cap hit per season for the next two years—considering his current production.

This is a question that is sure to be at the forefront of Lions fans' minds and one that we will be revisiting throughout the season.

And speaking of recurring surveys, each week we also ask fans, Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? The results of that poll continue to dip. After a rough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Lions fans’ confidence dropped from 88 to 86 percent. Not unexpected, but far from the 99 percent confidence rate we saw after Week 2.

