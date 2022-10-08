Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Madden 23 simulation

Our 2022 Detroit Lions Madden simulations return this week after a week off!

If you’ve never experienced one of our Madden simulations, here’s how it works. Every Saturday morning, I head over to our Twitch page and start broadcasting a game of Madden 23. I set the rosters based on the latest injury reports, I make sure I’m not controlling either team, then I let the computers battle it out.

In the meantime, I’ll narrate the action, answer any questions you may have in the live chat, and offer opportunities for you to be part of the action. You can help pick out each team’s uniforms, gamble channel points on the outcome of the simulations, and answer poll questions I’ll provide during the 1.5-hour event. For some of you, that probably all sounds super lame, but I promise you it’s more fun than it seems.

Impressively, the Madden simulations are currently 3-0 in correctly predicting Lions games. They predicted Detroit to beat the Commanders and lose to both the Vikings and Eagles.

So what will this week’s Madden simulation say about Lions vs. Patriots? There’s only one way to find out. Join us live on our Twitch channel at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning to watch the virtual game play out.

Here are all the details you know.

What: Lions vs. Patriots Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, October 8 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)