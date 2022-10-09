How to watch Lions vs. Patriots in Week 5

The Detroit Lions will try to right the ship on Sunday afternoon with their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

It’s a pivotal game for the Lions for many reasons. For one, Detroit is coming off a dreadful defensive performance that has led the coaching staff to re-evaluate the scheme and the roster. Going against a struggling Patriots offense that will likely be sporting a fourth-round rookie in his first career start seems like the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back game.

Additionally, this is a bit of a rivalry game—for the fans. With former Lions coach Matt Patricia—who was fired very unceremoniously after one of the most unsuccessful runs in franchise history—running the Patriots offense, fans want revenge hard.

And lastly, with the bye week coming up, whatever happens on Sunday will carry the Lions discourse for the next two weeks, and there’s a huge emotional distance between a 2-3 team and a 1-4 team.

Will the Lions be able to pull off their first road win in the Dan Campbell era, or are we doomed to feel like the season is lost before Detroit’s Week 6 bye?

Here’s how to watch Lions vs. Patriots.

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA

TV: Fox (locally)

Week 5 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Patriots by 3.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook