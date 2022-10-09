The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 5, taking on the New England Patriots, hoping to get their second win of the season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 5.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (3 + 2 injured)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Justin Jackson (42)

D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT

ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

Tight end (3)

T.J. Hockenson (88) — foot, not listed with an injury designation

— foot, not listed with an injury designation Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

Reserves

OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)

G — Logan Stenberg (71)

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — hamstring, questionable

Injured/inactive

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

— injured reserve, eligible to return at any time IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

Interior defensive line (4 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

EDGE Rushers (4 + 4)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Chris Board (49) — knee, questionable

Derrick Barnes (55)

Josh Woods (51)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Nickelback (3)

Mike Hughes (23)

AJ Parker (41) — signed to active roster on Saturday

Chase Lucas* (36)

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Michael Badgley (17) — signed to practice squad, elevated to the game-day roster

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)

Kickoffs — Michael Badgley (17)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), AJ Parker (41) or Saivion Smith (19)

Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: