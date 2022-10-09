The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 5, taking on the New England Patriots, hoping to get their second win of the season.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 5.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (3 + 2 injured)
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Justin Jackson (42)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time
Wide receiver (5 + 3)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — ankle, Questionable, expected to play
- Josh Reynolds (8) — ankle, Questionable, expected to play
- Tom Kennedy (85) — signed to the active roster on Wednesday
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Maurice Alexander (15) — signed to the active roster on Saturday
- DJ Chark (4) - ankle, Ruled OUT
- Quintez Cephus (87) - foot, Ruled OUT — placed on injured reserve on Saturday
- Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return at any time
Tight end (3)
- T.J. Hockenson (88) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell* (82)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — finger, questionable
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Evan Brown (63) — ankle, questionable
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
- G — Logan Stenberg (71)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74) — hamstring, questionable
Injured/inactive
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6
Interior defensive line (4 + 1)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
EDGE Rushers (4 + 4)
- Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- Big DE — Demetrius Taylor* (52)
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, Ruled OUT
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Ruled OUT
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, has started his 21-day evaluation clock
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Chris Board (49) — knee, questionable
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Josh Woods (51)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 2)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Will Harris (25)
- Bobby Price (27)
- Saivion Smith (19) — elevated to the game-day roster
- Amani Oruwariye (24) — INACTIVE
- Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, has started his 21-day evaluation clock
Nickelback (3)
- Mike Hughes (23)
- AJ Parker (41) — signed to active roster on Saturday
- Chase Lucas* (36)
Safety (3 + 2)
- DeShon Elliott (5)
- Kerby Joseph* (31)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)
- JuJu Hughes (33) — INACTIVE
- Tracy Walker (21) — injured reserve, a torn Achilles has ended his season
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
- K — Michael Badgley (17) — signed to practice squad, elevated to the game-day roster
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)
- Kickoffs — Michael Badgley (17)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Bobby Price (27), AJ Parker (41) or Saivion Smith (19)
- Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
