Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 5 at New England Patriots

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 5, taking on the New England Patriots, hoping to get their second win of the season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 5.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (3 + 2 injured)

  • Jamaal Williams (30)
  • Craig Reynolds (46)
  • Justin Jackson (42)
  • D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle/shoulder, Ruled OUT
  • Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return at any time

Wide receiver (5 + 3)

Tight end (3)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

Reserves

  • OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
  • G — Logan Stenberg (71)
  • G — Kayode Awosika (74) — hamstring, questionable

Injured/inactive

  • OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, Ruled OUT
  • RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

Interior defensive line (4 + 1)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

EDGE Rushers (4 + 4)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • Alex Anzalone (34)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
  • Chris Board (49) — knee, questionable
  • Derrick Barnes (55)
  • Josh Woods (51)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Nickelback (3)

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15)
  • Kickoffs — Michael Badgley (17)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Bobby Price (27), AJ Parker (41) or Saivion Smith (19)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Will Harris (25)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

