The Detroit Lions’ defense has gotten off to a horrendous start after four games, so matching up against the 23rd-ranked New England Patriots scoring offense this Sunday, who are down to their third-string quarterback, is just what the doctor ordered. It is the movable object versus the stoppable force.

After last week’s atrocity, it’s time for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to prepare his guys and show some improvement. 35 points allowed per game is beyond unacceptable. Huge credit to the offense for trying to keep up and score 35 or more points of their own each week, because we might need to see it again.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What is the magic number for the Lions to outscore the Patriots?

My answer: 28.

With the way that Geno Smith was able to manipulate the Lions defense last week, there is no outcome that would surprise me. However, I certainly hope it’s not too much to ask for the defense to hold the Patriots under 30 points. Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round rookie quarterback, stepped in for New England last week after backup quarterback Brian Hoyer had to leave the game due to a concussion. To Zappe’s credit, he looked pretty capable against the Packers. But now, he’s getting his first ever start in the NFL, and there’s a little bit of tape out there on him. Let’s see what Aaron Glenn can do with it.