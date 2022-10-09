‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Bengals at Ravens

The AFC North is usually a heated battleground, but tonight’s edition of “Sunday Night Football” could be a statement game for two teams with a lot to prove.

The Cincinnati Bengals want to prove they weren’t a fluke last season. Counted out by many, the Bengals not only fought their way to the postseason but the Super Bowl as well. Despite a loss to the Los Angeles Rams spoiling that Cinderella story, the Bengals were poised to threaten the NFL yet again in 2022. That being said, the start to their 2022 campaign has been mixed. On one hand, they rebounded from a 0-2 start to win their previous two games. On the other, the offense has struggled significantly for the talent they possess, coming in with the NFL’s 27th-ranked offense per DVOA.

The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, want to prove that they are more than just Lamar Jackson. With a contract dispute warring between the star quarterback and the Ravens, the future between the two seems uncertain, but one thing that is certain is the importance of Jackson to their team. The Ravens sit at 2-2, but they would be nowhere without Jackson. The Ravens are the league’s top offense per DVOA despite practically no run game. Instead, it has been Jackson doing it all with his arm and legs.

Can the Bengals find their offensive prowess? Can the Ravens get a spark from the rest of their offense?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium—Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com