Detroit Lions Radio network affiliate stations list

The only thing better than Detroit Lions football is Detroit Lions football narrated by the radio team of Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and T.J. Lang.

In 2021, the Detroit Lions Radio Network moved to local sports talk station 97.1 The Ticket. If you’re in the Detroit metro area, it’s an easy station to find, as it’s the most popular sports radio station in town.

But for those of you living or visiting elsewhere, let this post serve as your guide to catch the Lions radio station in your area—no matter where in Michigan you currently reside. The Detroit Lions Radio Network stretches in all directions of Michigan, including 10 stations in the upper peninsula.

Here’s how to catch the Lions on the radio every week.

Detroit Lions Radio Stations — Michigan (lower peninsula)

Adrian — WLEN 96.5 FM

Alpena — WHAK 99.9 FM

Alma — WFYC 1280 AM

Ann Arbor — WTKA 1050 AM

Battle Creek — WFAT 102.7 FM; WFAT 930 AM

Bay City — WKQZ 93.3 FM

Benton Harbor — WIRX 107.1 FM

Big Rapids — WBRN 107.7 FM, WBRN 1460 AM

Cadillac — WKAD 93.7 FM

Caro — WKYO 1360 AM

Cass City — WIDL 92.1 FM

Cheboygan — WWSS 95.3 FM

Detroit — WXYT 97.1 FM

Flint — WRSR 103.9 FM

Frankfort/Glen Arbor — WGFN 98.1 FM

Grand Rapids — WBFX 101.3 FM

Grayling — WQON 100.3 FM

Hillsdale — WCSR 92.1 FM

Holland — WHTC 99.7 FM; WHTC 1450 AM

Jackson — WKHM 101.9 FM

Kalamazoo — WKZO 106.9 FM; WKZO 590 AM

Lansing — WJIM 106.9, WJIM 1240 AM

Midland — WKQZ 93.3 FM

Muskegon — WKBZ 107.9 FM

Oscoda — WWTH 100.7 FM

Petoskey — WMBN 1340 AM

Port Huron — WPHM 1380 AM

Rogers City — WHAK 99.9 FM

St. Joseph — WIRK 107.1 FM

Saginaw — WKQZ 93.3 FM

Sandusky — WTGV 97.7 FM

South Haven — WIRX 107.1 FM

Sturgis — WBET 99.3 FM

Traverse City — WGFN 98.1 FM

Detroit Lions Radio Stations — Michigan (upper peninsula)