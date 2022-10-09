Report: Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds expected to play vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions got some got news on their injury front overnight as reports from ESPN and NFL Network suggest the team will have two of their starting wide receivers available for their Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Josh Reynolds was expected to play this week despite nursing an ankle injury over the past two weeks. Reynolds played through the injury last week and did a nice job shifting from the WR-Z to the WR-X position. After stepping into the team’s WR1 role, Reynolds finished the day catching seven passes for 81 yards and a score.

Schefter was not as optimistic about St. Brown, suggesting he was “considered a pre-game decision” but a few hours later NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Amon-Ra St. Brown “is expected to play today.”

After missing last week’s game with an ankle injury suffered the week prior in Minnesota, St. Brown missed five practices in a row but was able to practice on Friday, was listed as questionable, and appears good to play.

Without St. Brown last week, the Lions still managed to put up a ridiculous 45 points on the Seahawks, with the offense leaning on Reynolds, T.J. Hockenson, and Jamaal Williams. But with Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s pension for taking away the opponent’s top weapons, getting St. Brown back gives the Lions a way to compensate for that.

The Lions play at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, meaning injury designations will be declared by the team at 11:30 a.m. ET, and we will have them for you here at Pride of Detroit.