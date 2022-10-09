Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots first half open thread

It’s New England Patriots week. It’s the game many of us circled when the schedule came out. This one means a little more to Detroit Lions fans.

Without a doubt, Matt Patricia will go down as one of the worst head coaches of the Detroit Lions franchises. As of now, he has the worst winning percentage (.321) of any Lions coach with a minimum of 25 games coaches. But Patricia’s negative impact on the franchise goes beyond the team’s performance.

Patricia’s authoritative leadership style ostracized some of the Lions’ best players. Now Lions fans must watch players like Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs succeed elsewhere after being driven out of town by Patricia and company. And given the status of the Lions’ current defense, those are two players who would look awfully nice in Honolulu Blue again.

Alas, the Lions finally rid themselves of Patricia and the Patriot way nearly two years ago, and they have veered in a completely different direction with Dan Campbell.

Sunday is Detroit’s opportunity to exact just a little bit of revenge on a Patriots franchise that somehow left this Lions organization even more embarrassed and downtrodden than they already were. A win over a struggling Patricia-led Patriots offense on their third-string quarterback many not mean a lot in the standings—2-3 isn’t exactly a stellar start. However, there would undoubtedly be something therapeutic about sending the Patriots to their worst start to the season since the year 2000.

Can they do it? Hang out with us for our Lions vs. Patriots first half open thread.