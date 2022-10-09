There was a terrifying scene early in Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Lions safety Saivion Smith with down with an injury that required an on-field ambulance to take him off the field. Smith’s family members came down out of the stands to ride in the ambulance as the Lions safety was escorted off the field.

It’s unclear what exactly happened on the play. Smith was lined up opposite tight end Hunter Henry, and the two were locked up in a physical rep. But quickly thereafter, Smith collapsed to the floor.

Smith was making just his second career NFL start—first since 2020—after Detroit made the surprising choice to bench DeShon Elliott.

As of now, we don’t have any updates on Smith’s condition, but we will continue to update this post as news comes in. For now, send all your thoughts and prayers to the Smith family.

UPDATE: The Lions announced Smith is being evaluated for a neck injury at a local hospital.

UPDATE 2: Some good news, per the FOX broadcast, Smith has movement in his extremities. He is still at the hospital being evaluated.