Last year, we kicked off what will become an annual event here at Pride of Detroit. Due to the popularity of my own, dumb mustache, we held a wildly successful 2021 Movember campaign. During the entire month of November, you—you dang awesome Detroit Lions fans—raised over $20,000 for two very worthy charities.

This year, we’re doing it again, and we’re doing it bigger.

We’ve spent months preparing for Movember, expanding on the festivities, the prizes for donations, and—of course—the humiliation we’re willing to put ourselves through in order to have some fun in an otherwise glum Detroit Lions season.

Here’s everything you need to know about our second annual Movember charity event.

Charities

This year, we will be raising money for two different charities.

Via our live streams: Alzheimer's Association

Here’s the mission statement of Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research:

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

If you want to donate directly to the Alzheimer’s Association (without participating in our event), you can click here.

Via our online auction: Crisis Text Line

This year, we’re adding another way you can donate. We are going to set up online auctions on eBay for awesome Lions prizes. 100% of the winning bid will go to the Crisis Text Line. Here is their mission statement:

Providing 24/7 free text support to people in crisis takes a community of partners and individuals sustainable support. Whether you are an individual looking to impact one texter, or a college, university or corporation looking to partner on a large scale, your support matters.

If you would like to donate directly to the Crisis Text Line (without participating in our event), you can click here.

How to donate through our campaign

Our campaign for our live streams is already live! Simply click on this link and give whatever amount you can. Your donation will be added to our total automatically. To be eligible for some of the prizes, make sure you use a real email address so I can contact you if you win.

Prizes!

For every $20 you donate, you will receive a virtual raffle ticket. There is no actual ticket, virtual or physical, but I will keep track of each donation.

$20 = 1 raffle ticket

$40 = 2 raffle tickets

$60 = 3 raffle tickets

And so on, and so on.

At the end of the month, I will put together all of the raffle tickets and use an online random drawer to pull winners of the raffle.

What can you win? I’m glad you asked. Here’s everything up for grabs:

Courtesy of the Detroit Lions

2 tickets to Lions vs. Jaguars (December 4)

Courtesy of SB Nation

5 Pride of Detroit shirts (given away separately)

Courtesy of Questionable Teez

Courtesy of Righteous Felon

1 snack pack, beef jerky sampler

Courtesy of Homage

Detroit Lions large retro STARTER jacket

Donation goals

Last year, we raised over $20,000. This year, we’ve got loftier goals and even better incentives along the way. Here’s what will happen if we collectively hit some milestones:

$5,000 — Old Timey baseball cosplay stream

$10,000 — Noted Italian purist Chris Perfett will be forced to eat $25+ of Olive Garden

$15,000 — Jeremy gets an embarrassing henna tattoo***

$20,000 — Jeremy will do a “Just Dance” video game stream

$23,000 — A dramatic reading of Jeremy’s embarrassing post-trouble with the snap FanPost (Michigan scored 23 points that game)

(Michigan scored 23 points that game) $25,000 — Jeremy will eat a mozzarella sticks milkshake

$30,000 — Jeremy will post a TikTok dance

$35,000 — Jeremy will dye his hair blue

$40,000 — Chris will do the 1-chip challenge

$45,000 — Jeremy will grow out his hair for an entire year

$50,000 — Jeremy will shave his head

Wheel of pain

For every $1,000 that we raise, we’ll spin what we endearingly call the Wheel of Pain. Here’s what the 2022 version of the Wheel of Pain looks like. (Note: Some may change throughout the month)

Donation Incentives

There are also individual rewards you can earn with a single donation. To redeem a donation incentive, make sure you select your desired incentive after putting in the amount you donate. You should receive a prompt letting you know that your donation is eligible for a reward.

Here are the individual rewards you can earn automatically by donating:

$10 — Feed Zazu (Jeremy’s Dog) or Ruby (Chris’ cat) a treat

$20 — Write word/short phrase on podcaster’s face

$50 — Mute podcast host of your choice for 1 minute

$75 — Change Jeremy’s virtual, green screen background

$100 — Draw a cat face on podcast host of your choice

$250 — We’ll hold an Amazon Prime watch party on our Twitch page with a movie/TV show of your choosing (must be in Amazon Prime’s catalog)

$500 — Write an article for Pride of Detroit (subject to editorial process)

(subject to editorial process) $1,000 — Be a guest on the PODcast

While not necessary, I would highly recommend donating and redeeming the above rewards while we’re live on Twitch. We’re typically live on Sunday nights after the game, Tuesday afternoons for the mailbag podcast, Thursday nights to preview the game, and Saturday mornings for our Madden Sims. Follow the Pride of Detroit Twitch page here, and make sure you have notifications on for when we go live.

Auction Items

The items for auction have not yet been placed online. This page will update when they are up there. Remember, 100 percent of the proceeds from this auction will be donated to Crisis Text Hotline. Winning bids will not be subject to other donation perks, but the total amount raised through the auction will be added to our donation total to reach collective goals.

Here are the items currently planned to have auctioned off:

Football signed by Aidan Hutchinson (courtesy of the Lions)

Football signed by Jamaal Williams (courtesy of the Lions)

Football signed by Charles Harris (personal donation from Dylan Huber)

16x20 oil painting of Amon-Ra St. Brown (personal donation)

16x20 oil painting of Malcolm Rodriguez (personal donation)

If you have any questions about our campaign, feel free to comment below or reach out to me via Twitter.