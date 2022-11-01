The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1, and the Detroit Lions are in a position at 1-6 to potentially be sellers. Any hope that they would seriously contend for anything of value in 2022 has been thoroughly squashed, so the trade deadline provides an opportunity to build for the future.

And while the Lions may not have a ton of tradable assets that could net them considerable draft capital, coach Dan Campbell revealed in a radio interview on Tuesday that general manager Brad Holmes has fielded some calls.

“There’s a couple of things that I’ve heard, but nothing that I feel like that has legs yet,” Campbell said during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket. “I know Brad is in constant communication with people and he’s gotten calls on different guys, but I don’t know if it’ll go anywhere or not right now.”

Campbell seems to be pessimistic about the team’s chances to make a move by the 4 p.m. ET deadline, which makes sense. We outlined the some of the players most likely to be traded by Detroit, but concluded that due to salary cap restraints, injury situations and/or a lack of a market, it’s unlikely that any of them get moved.

Still, you can never be sure what’s going to happen at the NFL deadline, and the first step in making a trade is receiving calls from other teams. The Lions apparently already at that stage, so we’ll see what happens in the next few hours.