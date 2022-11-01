The Detroit Lions are rebuilding for the future, which always seems to be the case. But under general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have prioritized adding future draft picks to make the team younger and cheaper. He’s now traded away two of the Lions’ most valuable player from the previous regime in Matthew Stafford and T.J. Hockenson, setting the franchise up for some valuable draft choices in the future.

Here's’ an updated look at the Lions’ picks for the 2023 NFL Draft and beyond:

Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round: Lions own pick

First round: Rams pick

Second round: Lions own pick

Second round: Vikings pick

Third round: Lions own pick

Fifth round: Lions own pick

Sixth round: Lions own pick

Lions own pick Sixth round: Broncos pick

2023 draft notes:

Received Rams first-round pick from Matthew Stafford trade

Received Vikings second-round pick from T.J. Hockenson trade

Sent fourth-round pick to Vikings in Hockenson trade

Received Broncos sixth-round pick in Trinity Benson trade

Sent seventh-round pick in Michael Brockers trade

Lions 2024 NFL Draft picks

First round: Lions own pick

Second round: Lions own pick

Third round: Lions own pick

Third round: Vikings pick

Vikings pick Fifth round: Lions own pick* (conditions attached, see below)

Sixth round: Lions own pick

Lions own pick Seventh round: Lions own pick

2024 draft notes:

Lions receive Vikings third-round pick in Hockenson trade

Lions send Vikings a conditional fourth-round pick in Hockenson trade — HOWEVER, that could, instead, be the Lions’ fifth-round pick, if the Vikings win a playoff game.

Lions 2025 NFL Draft picks