The Detroit Lions are rebuilding for the future, which always seems to be the case. But under general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have prioritized adding future draft picks to make the team younger and cheaper. He’s now traded away two of the Lions’ most valuable player from the previous regime in Matthew Stafford and T.J. Hockenson, setting the franchise up for some valuable draft choices in the future.
Here's’ an updated look at the Lions’ picks for the 2023 NFL Draft and beyond:
Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks
- First round: Lions own pick
- First round: Rams pick
- Second round: Lions own pick
- Second round: Vikings pick
- Third round: Lions own pick
- Fifth round: Lions own pick
- Sixth round: Lions own pick
- Sixth round: Broncos pick
2023 draft notes:
- Received Rams first-round pick from Matthew Stafford trade
- Received Vikings second-round pick from T.J. Hockenson trade
- Sent fourth-round pick to Vikings in Hockenson trade
- Received Broncos sixth-round pick in Trinity Benson trade
- Sent seventh-round pick in Michael Brockers trade
Lions 2024 NFL Draft picks
- First round: Lions own pick
- Second round: Lions own pick
- Third round: Lions own pick
- Third round: Vikings pick
- Fifth round: Lions own pick* (conditions attached, see below)
- Sixth round: Lions own pick
- Seventh round: Lions own pick
2024 draft notes:
- Lions receive Vikings third-round pick in Hockenson trade
- Lions send Vikings a conditional fourth-round pick in Hockenson trade — HOWEVER, that could, instead, be the Lions’ fifth-round pick, if the Vikings win a playoff game.
Lions 2025 NFL Draft picks
- First round: Lions own pick
- Second round: Lions own pick
- Third round: Lions own pick
- Fourth round: Lions own pick
- Fifth round: Lions own pick
- Sixth round: Lions own pick
- Seventh round: Lions own pick
