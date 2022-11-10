Against all odds, the Detroit Lions did it, beating the Packers and really limiting the offense and relevant fantasy players. That was a nice surprise for Lions fans, but a huge disappointment for fantasy owners, as solid options like AJ Dillon fell absolutely flat in the surprising defeat.

Detroit gets another divisional game with the suddenly exciting Chicago Bears offense next on the schedule. The Lions defense has been very unpredictable, though more often than not the fantasy points have been flowing. The fantasy season is in full swing, however, so every decision matters from here on out.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Bears bold player predictions?

My answer: It pains me to say this, but it is clear that D’Andre Swift is nothing close to a locked-in starter and may even be on the short side of the committee thanks to never-ending health issues. The beneficiary has been Jamaal Williams, and while his outputs have varied this season, expect another RB2 performance at worse from him this weekend.

Perhaps the top story across the fantasy landscape the past month is the breakout of Justin Fields, who has put together four-straight QB1 outings and topped the list last week after scoring four total touchdowns against the Dolphins. The Lions seem like a good matchup for him, but I think he might come back down to earth this week, falling outside the top 12 quarterbacks.

Your turn.