Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report: Josh Reynolds the lone absence on Thursday

The Detroit Lions have released their Week 10 Thursday injury report, and for the first time this season, they only have one active player absent from practice.

21-day evaluation clock

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle, PUP) — Day 9

No update on Cabinda beyond his presence at practice. He continues to move in the right direction.

No practice on Thursday

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Reynolds injured his back just over a week ago and has not been able to practice since. Once thought to be close to returning, a second missed practice this week has to be concerning for the Lions offense with all the other injuries at the position.

Limited practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

NB AJ Parker (hip)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle) — Upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

S Kerby Joseph (concussion) — in a red no-contact jersey

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

Swift continues to practice but the general consensus seems to be that he will be limited for some time. Practicing is positive, but until we see a larger workload on the field, it’s hard to anticipate more than a dozen or so snaps and 5-10 touches.

Nelson now has back-to-back practices under his belt and appears to be inching closer to returning to the field. He has not played during the last four games, so nothing is guaranteed for Sunday, but steps forward are encouraging.

Rodriguez is still getting in practice reps, but with his elbow in a brace, it’s fair to wonder how much that will limit him this week.

Parker getting healthy gives the Lions some needed depth in the secondary, but it’s fair to wonder if he will offer anything beyond depth, as his starting role appears to have shifted to Will Harris.

Lucas told Pride of Detroit that he was going to return sooner than later, and sure enough, he was back practicing on Thursday. He has missed the last two games, but like Parker, his ability to bring depth will be important.

Joseph is still in a red no-contact jersey, suggesting he is still progressing through the league’s concussion protocols, but coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he was hopeful the reigning NFC defensive player of the week to be available against the Bears.

Melifonwu has gotten in two practices in a row for the first time in over a month, so like Nelson, it’s encouraging, but nothing is guaranteed that he will return this weekend.

Full practice

RB Jamaal Williams (veteran rest) — Upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — Upgraded from limited Wednesday

After a career-high 24 carries last Sunday—along with Swift being banged up and Craig Reynolds landing on injured reserve—the Lions gave Williams a veteran rest day on Wednesday but he was back in action on Thursday. He will likely be heavily relied upon against a Bears defense that has struggled to stop the run.

Ragnow continues to deal with his nagging toe injury but he has been able to play through it each week. Expect him to be anchoring the offensive line again this week.

Bears injury report

Here’s a look at the Bears’ Thursday injury report: