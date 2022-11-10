Before the Association of Sports Negativity and the Minister of Draft Position Organization chimes in, we know.. the Lions are 2-6 even after the victory against the Green Bay Packers. No matter how you slice it, 2-6 is 2-6. But let’s repeat another cliche also. A win is a win. ESPECIALLY a win over the Packers all while making Aaron Rodgers look worse than pedestrian. Now that we are done with the caveats and disclaimers let’s party!

Detroit Lions Week 9 Song of the Game: “Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun

Walking on a dream

How can I explain

Talking to myself

Will I see again?

We’ve had some nice victories over Green Bay even during these lean times but the circumstances were very dream like last Sunday. Let’s start with Aaron Rodgers. For starters, anytime you get to pick off Rodgers is a treat. Historically, he takes phenomenal care of the football. How good you ask? He’s the career leader for lowest interception percentage at 1.3%. One pick is nice. Two is great. Three is the stuff dreams are made of. Rodgers has thrown three INTs in a game only four other times in his career. The spots on the field when he handed out those “freebies” to Detroit couldn’t have been better either. The cheerful, cascading tones that open up our song might as well have been played by a 60,000 piece band of delighted Lions fans at Ford Field on Sunday.

Is it real now?

The game featured a few potential glimpses into better times for Detroit and dark days for Green Bay. Was it real? Will it last? Or is this another R-E-L-A-X moment for Rodgers and the Packers en route to a bounce back second half of the year. We are hoping it's the former. Much like the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles, Father Time is undefeated. Is Rodgers on his way toward a swift downward career trajectory? There has been a lot of drama surrounding the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The 3-6 start has only intensified the issues. So much so, Jordan Love was trending on Twitter on Sunday night. I loved every minute of it.

Aaron Rodgers said about a week ago: "Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing, you know. Gotta start cutting some reps, and maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance,"



So... is it Jordan Love time? pic.twitter.com/hXtdtLFMrs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2022

Never looking down

I’m just in awe of what’s in front of me

Don’t stop

Just keep going on

These lyrics are dedicated to the young Lions. We saw a full team effort for the win but the rookies and sophomores (all drafted by Brad Holmes) shined brightest. Third-round pick Kerby Joseph had an amazing performance highlighted by two huge INTs. Things are looking up for the young safety. He’s not only been one of the best rookie safeties in football but is ranked second overall amongst all safeties according to PFF. It’s early but promising returns. As the song says, we want it to keep going. We also had big production from Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, James MItchell (Hockenson who?) and Derrick Barnes.

“Walking on a Dream” is a fun song for a fun game for Lions fans. Don’t let the score fool you, it was way more entertaining than your standard 15-9 game. We hope its a sign of things to come for both the Lions and the Packers. But in the meantime, let’s walk, run and dance on the dream. We deserve it!

Each week, we’ll be providing a Song of the Game to create a full-season playlist. You can listen to previous year’s soundtracks right here: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

You can find the 2022 playlist here (or below):