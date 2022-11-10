After a couple weeks in the spotlight of a large national audience, the Detroit Lions will be relegated to the margins for their Week 10 matchup.

Despite coming off a big win over the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are still just 2-6 overall and well out of the playoff race. This week they are headed for a short trip west to take on the 3-6 Chicago Bears, another team that is likely out of the playoff race but feeling pretty good about their team trajectory.

Both teams may be riding highs off of last week—for the Lions, a big divisional rival win, for the Bears, a record-breaking performance from Justin Fields—but FOX doesn’t believe that would draw much of a national audience. Per the folks over at 506Sports, Lions vs. Bears will essentially only be broadcast in the local market between Detroit and Chicago. In fact, while almost all of Michigan will get the game locally, only about two-thirds of Illinois will have it—and most of Indiana, as well.

Take a look.

Understandably, FOX has chosen the battle between the 7-1 Vikings and 6-2 Bills as their national game for the early games (even if Josh Allen’s injury may keep him out of the game). That game obviously has some interest for Lions fans, not just because Minnesota is a divisional foe, but because the Lions now own the Vikings’ second-round pick after the T.J. Hockenson trade.

As for the rest of the games available in the local area, you can catch Colts vs. Raiders in the 4 p.m. ET window on CBS and Cowboys vs. Packers after the Lions game on FOX. The lineup is a little different depending on where you are in Michigan, so be sure to check out 506 Sports for your specific area.