‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 expert picks: Falcons at Panthers

The NFL opens Week 10 with a battle between two NFC South teams that just faced off two weeks ago. In that game, the (4-5) Atlanta Falcons beat the (2-7) Carolina Panthers by three points, 37-34. While the Panthers were the better statistical team on paper that day, they missed a field goal and an extra point, leaving four points off the board and costing them a win.

Despite their losing record, the Falcons sit atop the NFC South, tied for first place with the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta has lost two of their last three games (only scoring 17 points in each loss) with their win over the Panthers sandwiched in between.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have lost five of their last six games, with their win coming over the aforementioned Bucs. The Panthers are a slightly better team at home and both their wins have come under the comfy confines of Bank of America Stadium.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are currently favoring the Falcons by less than a field goal in this game and the POD staff is favoring the Falcons on the moneyline but are split on the points.

Here is who our staff is picking for this Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.