It took a bit for the Hutchinson family to realize the connection between Aidan Hutchinson’s great-grandfather and the Detroit Lions. But when his family did, the rookie landing in Detroit made all the more sense.

On the eve of Veterans Day, Aidan, his mother Melissa, and his grandmother Kathy Bernardi Morley, all sat down to honor Aidan’s great-grandfather. The interview from The Players Tribune is part of the series Honoring The Brave presented by USAA.

The family shared the story of World War II veteran Joseph Bernardi, Aidan’s great-grandfather on his mother’s side. While serving in the Merrill’s Marauders volunteer unit in Burma, he learned how to cook and would soon become Henry Ford II’s personal chef. Decades later, his great-grandson would play for the Lions, owned by the Ford family.

“It took a little bit to think of Aidan going to the Lions and my grandfather having worked for the Ford family and putting that all together, then when it actually happened, I just thought this is crazy,” Melissa said.

Aidan carries his great grandfather’s namesake — Aidan Joseph Bernardi Hutchinson — and in the video, explains just what it means to him.

“I know it wasn’t an easy route for him. He built the foundation for our family and he did it with a lot of hard work and a lot of grit,” Aidan said, using a word often associated with the Detroit Lions.

You can watch the video in its entirety below.

“He's the rock of our family.... to have someone to look up to like that is very special.”@aidanhutch97 shares a special connection with his great grandfather. Join Hutchinson, his mom, and his grandmother as they talk about the Army veteran’s legacy. In partnership with @USAA. pic.twitter.com/xdCPirVieI — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 9, 2022

And onto the rest of your notes.

