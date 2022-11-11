If you happen to look at the Chicago Bears’ roster at some point this week in preparation for their Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions, things may look a bit familiar. They are in the early stages of completely overturning their organization—starting from the top. Similarly to the Lions, about a year after Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes was hired, Ryan Poles was named the Bears’ new general manager. In the same month, they hired Matt Eberflus to be the 17th head coach in team history.

From there, the new regime began shedding some of the contracts that were weighing heavily on the team’s salary cap situation. The result? Just over $85 million in dead money. Again, very similar to what the Lions did in 2021 with some of the more bloated contracts on their books. Teams can often spread out some of the dead cap over a few years if they want, but more often than not, teams elect to bite the bullet all at once—when possible.

As a result, the Bears have been inconsistent at times in 2022, leaving them with a 3-6 record through nine games. Their defense is struggling in many aspects of the game, but their offense has caught fire of late. Quarterback Justin Fields is starting to hit his stride, both as a runner and as a passer. Chicago’s young offensive line is also starting to gel as a unit, which coincides with their surge as of late.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Bears would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: The obvious answer here is to upgrade the most important position on an NFL roster—the quarterback. Putting a quarterback as electric as Fields behind this offensive line would be a weekly spectacle. He is still developing in many facets of playing the position, but with the way he has improved over the last three weeks, the arrow on Fields definitely appears to be trending upward.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Bears’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.