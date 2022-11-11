NFL Week 10 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 10 began with a rainy night in Carolina that produced another stinker on “Thursday Night Football.” The Panthers came away with a 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, muddying the waters in an ugly NFC South division. With the loss, the Falcons (4-6) now drop a half-game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5), while the Panthers remain in the basement with a 3-7 record.

The Detroit Lions are traveling to Chicago this Sunday to take on the Bears during the 1 p.m. ET hour on FOX. Locally, in the 4 p.m. ET hour, the Dallas Cowboys take on the struggling Green Bay Packers on FOX, while the fighting Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders on CBS. Finally, the Sunday night game on NBC features the Los Angeles Chargers against the San Francisco 49ers.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 10 schedule:

There were a few games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: