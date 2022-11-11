The Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions rivalry hasn’t exactly been a bundle of excitement lately. Not only have both teams struggled overall—the Bears have just a single winning season since 2012 and the Lions only have three over that span—but they’ve been pretty boring teams, too. Every game between the two seems to be a struggle-fest, with only one team scoring more than 30 points in the past seven matchups.

But that could certainly change this week. The Chicago Bears find themselves with a new offensive identity behind the legs of their franchise quarterback Justin Fields. Over the past three games, Chicago is averaging over 30 points per game and 240 rushing yards.

The Lions offense has slowed in recent weeks, yet they still rank 12th in points scored, averaging a healthy 23.5 points per game.

Of course, the major reason we could see a high-scoring affair on Sunday is because both defenses are struggling right now. The Bears have allowed nearly 33 points per game in the last three contests, while the Lions are averaging 29.3 points allowed for the entire season (32nd).

But can the Lions’ beat-up skill position players take advantage of a weak Bears unit? Will Detroit be able to carry some of their defensive success last week against the Packers over to Chicago this week? Can Detroit pick up their first road win in the Dan Campbell era?

We discuss all of that in this week’s First Byte preview podcast. Our guest this week is Bears writer and podcaster Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn). He gives us the lowdown on Fields, the Bears offensive line, and where they’re struggling on defense (hint: everywhere).

Listen to our conversation on this “byte” sized Week 10 preview podcast.

