Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph expected to play vs. Bears

According to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, rookie safety Kerby Joseph is proceeding through concussion protocol and, barring any setbacks, should play this week against the Chicago Bears.

“No setbacks there,” Campbell said. “He’s passed all the protocols at this point. He’s full go today, and as long as there’s no issues, he should be good for the game.”

Joseph is coming off NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after picking off Aaron Rodgers twice and adding 10 tackles, as well. Late in the game, he collided with teammate Jeff Okudah and went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. But after two days of practice in a red no-contact jersey, it appears he’s on track to play this week.

Campbell wasn’t quite as optimistic about receiver Josh Reynolds. The Lions receiver is expected to miss Friday’s practice—meaning he will not practice all week—and his status for Sunday seems very much in doubt because of a back injury that flared up in practice last week.

“He is improving, but there again, we’re going to hold him off his feet again today and just see where he’s at this evening, tomorrow and go from there,” Campbell said.

Reynolds missed last week’s game, too, leaving the Lions with a barebones receiver group that is missing Reynold, DJ Chark, Jameson Williams, and T.J. Hockenson. To help bridge the gap while those players heal up, the Lions signed Trinity Benson to the roster earlier in the week.