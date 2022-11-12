In preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions announced four roster additions for this weekend.

First, the Lions have activated fullback Jason Cabinda from the physically unable to perform list. Cabinda has yet to make his 2022 season debut after suffering an ankle injury and complications from surgery. Cabinda’s return should help in the Lions’ run game, which has notoriously struggled in short-yardage situations this year.

“(He) also brings a level of physicality,” tight ends coach Tanner Engstrand said this week. “Jason’s a physical football player and that’s something that we definitely want to hang our hat on.”

Additionally, the Lions have signed tight end Shane Zylstra to the active roster from the practice squad. Zylstra was a practice squad elevation last week (his second of three allowed this season) after the Lions traded away T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, but now he finds a spot on the 53-man roster. Last week, Zylstra caught a touchdown pass that gave the Lions a lead before halftime against the Green Bay Packers.

Both Cabinda and Zylstra fill vacated spots on the roster left by the waiving of cornerback AJ Parker on Friday and the placement of running back Craig Reynolds on injured reserve earlier in the week.

In addition to these two moves, the Lions also used temporary practice squad elevations on wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and linebacker Jarrad Davis. Berryhill has been elevated or signed to the 53-man roster in each of the past two weeks while the team is dealing with injuries at wideout and has been the team’s starting gunner. Though the Lions signed Trinity Benson this week, they’ll be without DJ Chark (IR) and Josh Reynolds (declared out) against the Bears.

As for Davis, this will be his first opportunity to play for the Lions this season. His activation is likely due to the elbow injury to Malcolm Rodriguez. The Lions rookie is labeled as questionable for Sunday, but even if he plays, he’s likely to have a limited role, especially with the solid play of backup Derrick Barnes as of late. Davis will likely serve as a backup on defense but could take on a significant role on special teams.

To recap: