Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions are in Chicago to try and do two things they have never done in the Dan Campbell era. The Lions have yet to post back-to-back wins in the past two seasons, and they have yet to record their first road win of the regime, going in 0-11-1 in their last 12 attempts.
In their way is a Chicago Bears team who has lost five out of their last six games, but has started to develop an offensive identity that works. Unleashing quarterback Justin Fields’ mobility with designed runs, shifting of the pocket, and encouraging him to scramble more has catapulted Chicago into the No. 1 rushing offense in the league by yards.
But the Lions are countering with their own awakening. Last week, after struggling the entire season to stop opposing offenses, the Lions offense held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to just nine points thanks to a phenomenal performance from their secondary that resulted in three interceptions.
Can the Lions defense take on a bigger challenge this week and set some new benchmarks for the Campbell regime? Or will the Lions defense fall back to reality, leaving more questions than answers for that side of the ball?
Here’s how to watch this Week 10 NFC North matchup.
Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL
TV: FOX
Week 10 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports
TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Odds: Bears by 2.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Loading comments...