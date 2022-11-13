 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 10 at Chicago Bears

A quick reference guide for Detroit Lions player viewing during this week’s game.

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (2-6) are on the road in Week 10 for a divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-6).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 10.

Quarterback (2)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

Wide receiver (5 + 4)

Tight end (3)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 1)

Starters

Reserves

  • OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67) — calf, doubtful
  • OT/G — Dan Skipper (70)
  • G — Logan Stenberg (71)
  • G — Kayode Awosika (74)

Injured/inactive

  • IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (4)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • NT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Michael Brockers (90)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)

  • Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
  • Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)
  • Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)
  • Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
  • Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)
  • Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (7)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

  • Jeff Okudah (1)
  • Jerry Jacobs (39)
  • Mike Hughes (23)
  • Amani Oruwariye (24)
  • Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 11

Nickelback (2)

  • Will Harris (25)
  • Chase Lucas* (36) — ankle, questionable

Safety (5)

  • Kerby Joseph* (31) — concussion, questionable
  • DeShon Elliott (5)
  • JuJu Hughes (33)
  • C.J. Moore (38)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) — ankle, questionable

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)
  • K — Michael Badgley (17)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)
  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Jerry Jacobs (39) and Stanley Berryhill (83)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

