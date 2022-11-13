As a new part of our Movember charity drive, we are auctioning off some amazing Detroit Lions merchandise. All month, we are raising money for two charities. You can find out all of our efforts to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association here, but our auction is supporting a different cause: The Crisis Text Line.

The Crisis Text Line is an amazing, free service for those who are going through a mental health issue. It’s available 24/7 in case of emergency, and it is always 100 percent free, giving those that are unable to afford expensive mental health care an opportunity to take care of themselves.

To support this amazing cause, we are auctioning off several Lions merchandise, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Crisis Text Line.

As of right now, all of the auctions are LIVE. The currently listed auctions (there may be more added throughout the month), will all end in 10 days — or on Wednesday, November 23 at 9 a.m. ET.

Here’s what you can bid on:

Detroit Lions signed football by Aidan Hutchinson (provided by team)

Official Wilson football donated by the Detroit Lions and signed by second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit Lions signed football by Jamaal Williams (provided by team)

Official Wilson football signed by Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Donated by the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions signed football by Charles Harris (donated by fan Dylan Huber)

A football signed by Charles Harris during an event. Does not come with a certificate of authenticity. One side is embroidered with a Lions logo.

Signed Jeff Okudah rookie card (donated by Dylan Huber)

A 2020 Donruss Elite Football rookie card of third overall pick Jeff Okudah. Card is signed by Okudah and authenticated by Panini America, Inc. As noted on the front, it is No. 131 of 349 produced. In very, very, very good condition and comes with a plastic protector.

Original oil painting of Amon-Ra St. Brown (created and donated by artist Chi Shing Yeung — @chishingart on Instagram)

An original piece by artist Chi Shing Yeung. It’s an oil painting on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas.

Original oil painting of Malcolm Rodriguez (created and donated by artist Chi Shing Yeung — @chishingart on Instagram)

An original piece by artist Chi Shing Yeung. It’s an oil painting on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas.