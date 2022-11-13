‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Chargers at 49ers

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season featured 14 hours of straight NFL football on Sunday, and it is capped off with the Los Angeles Chargers traveling up the coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle between NFC and AFC West teams.

Despite these two teams residing approximately 350 miles apart, they have only faced each other 14 times, with the Chargers holding a series history lead with eight wins and six losses, including winning the last five meetings. The last time they played in San Francisco was in 2014 and the Chargers walked away with a 38-35 win in overtime.

If the 49ers want to stop the Chargers' streak, they’ll need to have their top-ranked defense clicking on all cylinders. Their No. 1 ranked defense (total defense and rushing yards) has had an extra week, due to their bye, to game plan for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who has been on a roll of late, scoring 10 total touchdowns (four receiving, six rushing) in his last five games.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the 49ers by over a touchdown and the POD staff is split across the board, leaning toward the 49ers on the moneyline and favoring the Chargers and the points.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Sunday night’s game:

Here is how to watch tonight’s “Sunday Night Football” game:

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium—Santa Clara, CA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, & Melissa Stark

Online: Peacock, NBCSports.com