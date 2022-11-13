Detroit Lions Malcolm Rodriguez INACTIVE vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Chicago Bears and they will be without rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who was limited all week in practice after injuring his elbow against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions made a few roster moves this week, releasing wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (who re-signed to the practice squad) and corner AJ Parker, as well as placing running back Craig Reynolds on injured reserve. To fill those three spots, Detroit activated fullback Jason Cabinda from the reserve/PUP list, signed tight end Shane Zylstra off the practice squad, and re-signed wide receiver Trinity Benson. Additionally, the Lions elevated Berryhill and linebacker Jarrad Davis from the practice squad, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

Rodriguez has started every game of his rookie season but after injuring his elbow against the Packers—where he exited, returned, and exited again—he will miss this Sunday’s game against the Bears. Look for second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes to step into the starting lineup next to Alex Anzalone. Barnes filled in for Rodriguez last week on his way to a career day.

Reynolds has not practiced since injuring his back on Wednesday in Week 9 and will leave the Lions shorthanded at wide receiver once again. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond will continue to start, while Tom Kennedy (who replaced Reynolds in the starting lineup last week) will likely split time with Benson.

Nelson returned to the practice field this week, but was listed as doubtful on Friday and will miss his fifth consecutive game. He will once again be replaced by Dan Skipper as OT3 and in six offensive lineman sets.

Lucas and Melifonwu have both missed multiple games and while each returned to the practice this week, they apparently still need a bit more time before they are ready to return to the field on game day.

Brockers has been a healthy scratch for the last four games. The Lions point to his leadership as a reason to keep him involved, but more than likely, he is still on the roster due to his contract. Right now, it costs the team more to release him than to keep him on the active roster.

Bryant will once again be a healthy scratch as he has been relegated to an EDGE6 role since Charles Harris’ return from injury.

Bears inactives: