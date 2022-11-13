Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears first half open thread

Despite a 2-6 start, the Detroit Lions are playing .500 ball inside the NFC North, and they’re dang-near batting 1.000. After a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3—which featured blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead—the Lions rebounded with a big upset win last week over the Green Bay Packers.

That win was led by a huge defensive turnaround by Detroit. The Lions were particularly strong against the pass, tallying nine passes defended and three interceptions against Aaron Rodgers and company. That has some wondering if the Lions defense has finally turned the necessary corner after 1.5 years of really bad football.

Their job get significantly harder this week, though, against a Chicago Bears offense that is on fire. They’ve averaged over 30 points per game in the past three games, and quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a record-breaking performance in rushing yards. The Lions have struggled to stop mobile quarterbacks this season, so Fields could very well be a problem.

The Lions will also be shorthanded on offense, but that has been par for the course this entire season. Can Jared Goff lead an efficient offense without many of his weapons against a poor Bears defense?

Stick with us to find out during the first two quarters of the game. We’ll publish a second half open thread during halftime.