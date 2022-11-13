The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears aren’t likely to be fighting for playoff spots this year, which may lead you to believe their Week 10 game is meaningless. In a macro sense, maybe you’re right, but for each team, this is a big opportunity to prove that their recent gains are sustainable and signs their respective franchises are headed in the right direction. The Bears are starting to believe Justin Fields is HIM, while the Lions are feeling a lot more confident in their young defense after breakout performances from second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes and rookie safety—and NFC Defensive Player of the Week—Kerby Joseph.

Those two will clash in an NFC North matchup on Soldier Field this Sunday afternoon.

This will be a live-updating post. That means we’ll be posting drive-by-drive updates with highlights and recaps of every scoring drive. We’ll also have injury updates as they come in. To participate, simply refresh the page after the game starts and continually refresh the page for the latest updates.

See you at 1 p.m. ET.

First quarter

The Bears offense took the field first, and Justin Fields immediately made his presence known with a 28-yard keeper after Julian Okwara got sucked in by the play-action. Chicago went runs on the first five plays of the drive, moving steadily down into the red zone. A holding penalty, and a nice Jarrad Davis (!!) pass breakup pushed the Bears back into a third-and-14, and Chicago ran a give-up draw up the middle and settled for a field goal. 3-0 Bears.

The Lions offense all went through Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions second-year receiver picked up a pair of third downs to start the opening drive. From there, the Lions started pounding Chicago on the ground with a 9-yard run by Justin Jackson followed by a 13-yard run from Jamaal Williams. But like Chicago, the Lions stalled in the red zone and kicked the chip-shot field goal on fourth-and-4. 3-3 tie.

Khalil Herbert kickstarted the Bears next drive with a kick return all the way to their own 49-yard line. However, another Chicago penalty put them behind the sticks, and a sack from Okwara set the Bears up third-and-14 at Detroit’s 44-yard line as the quarter came to an end.