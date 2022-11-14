The NFL closes out Week 10 with an NFC East divisional matchup between the Washington Commanders and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

These two teams have already met once this year, back in late September, and the Eagles won the game 24-8. In the game, the Eagles jumped out to a 24-point lead and didn’t allow Washington to get on the board until the fourth quarter. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sensational, completing 22 passes for 340 yards, as well as gaining another 20 on the ground. He threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

Since this game, the Eagles have rattled off five more wins, while the Commanders have split their games 3-3. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Washington is once again at the top of the news cycle because of the despicable actions of team owner Dan Snyder. Last Thursday, the Washington D.C. Attorney General notified the media they had filed suit against “Snyder, the NFL, and commissioner Roger Goodell for allegedly colluding to deceive fans and district residents about the league’s investigation into the team’s toxic workplace culture and allegations of sexual assault in an effort to maintain a strong fan base and to increase profits,” per a report from ESPN.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Eagles by double digits and the POD staff is unanimously projecting Philadelphia to remain undefeated, but several of the staff are tempted by the points and grabbing Washington against the spread.

Here is who each of our staff is picking for Monday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

The Manning Cast will return in Week 13

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.