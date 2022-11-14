The Detroit Lions pulled off yet another emotional win on Sunday, this time against the Chicago Bears. For the first time in nearly 100 tries, the Lions mounted a comeback after being down 14 points going into the fourth quarter.

That last quarter had just about everything Detroit needed to pull off. Jared Goff was nearly perfect for the entire quarter, leading two scoring drives. The defense not only got a score of their own, but they also forced a pair of critical punts, and finished the game by absolutely handling Justin Fields on a potential game-winning drive that included two sacks and a pass breakup.

So now, after winning back-to-back divisional games, not to mention picking up the first road win in the Dan Campbell era, it’s no surprise that the Lions locker room was really feeling it after this win. And, thankfully, due to social media and the Lions’ fantastic video department, we got a close look inside how the Lions were reacting after their 31-30 comeback win over the Bears.

First, here’s a look at the official “Locker Room celebration” as provided by the Lions, with Dan Campbell’s speech and all:

Pretty cool to see Jeff Okudah and D’Andre Swift—two player who have fought through a lot in their short careers—showing a lot of emotion and just having a lot of fun.

Several Lions players also went live on Instagram after the game, giving us a more unfiltered look at the Lions locker room, and they were going crazy.

Warning: NSFW language follows

Here’s Alim McNeill’s video:

Lions having fun in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/3WRZ1gPfS9 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 13, 2022

And here’s Isaiah Buggs with an extended cut, which features a LOT of Aidan Hutchinson dancing:

Of course, the party started even before the Lions got to the locker room. Here are a few jubilant Lions players (and coaches) running into the tunnel, giving some love to the Lions fans who were still in the stadium.

And let’s not forget defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who had an extremely rough start to the season, but has seen his unit make huge plays in the last two weeks.

Okay, one more.



Aaron Glenn wildin’ pic.twitter.com/jr4eEPA3Qf — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 14, 2022

In conclusion, winning is fun.