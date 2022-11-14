Report: Packers hire former Lions DB coach Aubrey Pleasant

Former Detroit Lions defensive back coach Aubrey Pleasant didn’t stay unemployed for long. After being let go by the Lions two weeks ago, Pleasant has been hired by the Green Bay Packers to serve as an offensive assistant, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Pleasant, who worked alongside Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in Washington, will give Green Bay a perspective from the opposite side of the ball.

Pleasant was let go after the Lions defense—particularly the secondary—struggled through the first seven games of the season. Detroit’s defensive backs were plagued by miscommunications, and coach Dan Campbell seemed particularly frustrated after the Dolphins game when the Lions secondary failed to be physical at the line of scrimmage, which was a key part of their gameplan against Miami.

Despite letting Pleasant go, Campbell remained very complimentary of the young coach, even going as far as saying he could be a head coach one day.

“I still believe he’s a hell of a coach,” Campbell said. “It’s just sometimes things don’t work out, and absolutely I do. I see him getting another opportunity, and I see him continuing to grow and climb again at some point, somewhere. I do.”

Pleasant was also extremely well-liked by the players in Detroit, who obviously had an emotional week after his firing.

“His impact on my career has been invaluable,” Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah told ESPN after Pleasant’s firing. “Things he was able to teach me about the game, the Xs and Os. He really slowed the game down for me.”

Since relieving Pleasant of his duties, the Lions have rattled off two straight wins, and their secondary has undoubtedly played better.