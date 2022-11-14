According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to put in a waiver claim for former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. However, the Las Vegas Raiders were awarded him due to their higher waiver priority, which is based on current record. The Lions are 3-6 while the Raiders are 2-7. Detroit had waiver priority over most of the other teams who put in a claim for him (Colts, 49ers, Jets, Giants, Chiefs, and Panthers).

Tillery was a former first-round pick and a pass rushing threat from the interior, notching 7.5 sacks and 66 pressures in his past two seasons. However, he was off to a slow start this year in Los Angeles with just one sack and 10 pressures. That said, Tillery is just 26 years old and in the final year of his rookie deal.

He would have been a welcome addition to the Lions roster, considering they lack a true interior pass rush threat, and the player they were hoping would play that role—Michael Brockers—has been a weekly healthy inactive.

That being said, I’m sure the Lions are happy with their wins over a half-year rental on Tillery.