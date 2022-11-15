 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Detroit Lions radio’s epic call of game-sealing sack vs. Bears

The energy is off the charts.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Courtesy of the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are giving fans what they want, and what they want is to see Dan Miller making the big calls.

Though he needs no introduction, Miller is FOX 2 Detroit’s sports director and anchor, as well as the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Lions Radio Network.

While his calls over the radio are undoubtedly exciting, seeing them on video up in the booth is a whole new level. You can see the intensity on his face as he’s pretty much unable to stay off his feet.

It appears after every win, the Lions are going to post his “Calls of the Game,” providing an insight into Miller’s excitement on a week-to-week basis and the whole operation that helps him and the rest of the radio crew get by on gameday.

Obviously, the Lions comeback against the Chicago Bears provided a ton of thrilling moments for Miller to shine, and shine he did. None were more epic, though, than his call of Julian Okwara’s game-sealing sack, which the Lions highlighted with its own clip tied together we video of the actual play:

See that call and a bunch of more Miller goodness in this week’s Calls of the Game.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • The Lions social media team kept those receipts.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...