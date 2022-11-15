The Detroit Lions are giving fans what they want, and what they want is to see Dan Miller making the big calls.

Though he needs no introduction, Miller is FOX 2 Detroit’s sports director and anchor, as well as the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Lions Radio Network.

While his calls over the radio are undoubtedly exciting, seeing them on video up in the booth is a whole new level. You can see the intensity on his face as he’s pretty much unable to stay off his feet.

It appears after every win, the Lions are going to post his “Calls of the Game,” providing an insight into Miller’s excitement on a week-to-week basis and the whole operation that helps him and the rest of the radio crew get by on gameday.

Obviously, the Lions comeback against the Chicago Bears provided a ton of thrilling moments for Miller to shine, and shine he did. None were more epic, though, than his call of Julian Okwara’s game-sealing sack, which the Lions highlighted with its own clip tied together we video of the actual play:

Get him down



Enjoy all of @DanMillerFox2's calls of the game!



Up next: #DETvsNYG on FOX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2022

See that call and a bunch of more Miller goodness in this week’s Calls of the Game.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Two individual Lions made PFF’s team of the week, and Detroit won offensive line of the week. “The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps in Week 10, and the starting five all earned pass-blocking grades above 70.0.”

Now with 5.5 sacks under his built, Aidan Hutchinson continues to trend upward. The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi reflects on where the rookie began and where he is now.

A similar article but this one about Jeff Okudah becoming the player the Lions knew he could be. The Detroit Free Press’ Shawn Windsor has that story. ($)

The Lions social media team kept those receipts.