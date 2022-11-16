The Detroit Lions, fresh off a second win over a division rival, returned to the practice field on Wednesday and while they are dealing with a few new injuries, they also were able to start the 21-day evaluation clocks on two players.

Reserve list

RB Craig Reynolds (IR, ribs): eligible to return in Week 14

WR Jameson Williams (ACL, NFI): eligible to return at any time (latest update)

(latest update) WR Quintez Cephus (foot, IR): eligible to return at any time

OL Tommy Kraemer (back, IR): eligible to return at any time

DB Bobby Price (knee, IR): eligible to return at any time

21-day evaluation clock

Chark and Okwara are taking their first step toward returning to the field. Chark has been on the shelf since Week 3 but had previously mentioned that he only expected to be on injured reserve for the minimum amount of time, suggesting he could return to the field soon. Meanwhile, Okwara hasn’t played since Week 4 of last season, so he may require a longer period of time to re-acclimate.

No practice on Wednesday

RB Jamaal Williams (illness)

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

WR Trinity Benson (knee)

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — DOWNGRADE, from full practice last week

LT Taylor Decker (veteran rest)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — NEW INJURY, injured Week 10

As Williams continues to carry the load in the running game, the Lions appear content to manage his practice reps early in the week and don’t want to push him while dealing with an illness.

Reynolds has now missed six practices in a row after injuring his back mid-practice two weeks ago. With Chark appearing close to returning, it could soften the blow of another week without Reynolds, but nothing is guaranteed with either player at this stage.

Benson suffered a knee injury late in the Bears game and was seen in crutches in the locker room. He could be a longer-term injury.

Ragnow has been dealing with a foot injury all season, and while he has been able to play through it—at a high level—he was spotted in a walking boot following the game, which is a change from his normal routine. Campbell acknowledged that the boot was precautionary, but also subtlety hinted that there could be some concerns.

“Yeah, so we’ll see where he goes. He’s not going to practice today, but I know he feels a little bit better.”

“Feels a little better,” is an all too common phrase we have heard from Campbell this season and doesn’t shed a lot of light on Ragnow’s injury—which is probably exactly why he remains vague.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley offered some more optimism directly from Ragnow, but also made sure to throw a wet blanket on the situation as well.

“We’ll see this week. He’s telling me he’s going. We’ll see, though. We’ll see, hopefully by the end of the week. If he’s not going, it’s always that next-man mentality in our room.”

Decker is getting a veteran rest day.

Paschal was injured early in Week 10 and was unable to return to the game. He was replaced in the starting lineup by John Cominsky, which left Aidan Hutchinson at rush end. If Paschal is unable to play, it’ll be interesting to see if they role with this combination again against the Giants—keeping Hutchinson in his best role—or if they shift Hutchinson back to closed end and promoted Charles Harris, who is now three weeks removed from injury and was previously a starter.

Limited practice

S DeShon Elliott (concussion) — NEW INJURY, injured Week 10 — Red no-contact jersey

Elliott suffered a concussion in Week 10 and opened practice this week in a red no-contact jersey. As we have seen each of the past three weeks—with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Wright, and Kerby Joseph—this is one of the big steps in working through the league’s concussion protocols.

Full practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

OT Matt Nelson (calf)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

NB Chase Lucas (ankle)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle)

Swift continues to work through his injuries, and while he is banking practices, the Lions appear to want to take his recovery process slowly. He will likely see a slight bump in opportunities this week, especially given the full practice to start the week.

Rodriguez is still wearing a brace on his elbow, after suffering his Week 9 injury. He was able to practice with it last week, but come game time, he was ruled inactive. Practicing again this week is an obvious step in the right direction, but his status for this weekend’s game seems undetermined at this time.

Nelson, Lucas, and Melifonwu returned to practice last week, after missing several games in the weeks prior. None were healthy enough to contribute last Sunday, but another week of practices could put them on track to return to the field soon.

No longer listed with an injury

EDGE Julian Okwara (knee)

S Kerby Joseph (concussion)

The players in this section are no longer dealing with an injury that requires them to be listed on the injury report.

Giants injury report

Here’s a look at the Giants’ initial injury report: